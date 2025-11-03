DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran- Joohson Engages Residents In County Progress

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and members of her Executive Cabinet hosted the 2025 Third Quarter Town Hall on October 29 at the Woodruff Health Science Center Administration Building. The event welcomed residents both in person and online, offering an in-depth look at the County’s progress and priorities under the administration’s “DeKalb Reimagined” vision.



Throughout the evening, CEO Cochran-Johnson reflected on the first eight months of her administration, outlining achievements across infrastructure, economic development, housing, public safety, and technology. Executive Cabinet members also shared departmental updates and discussed strategies driving DeKalb’s continued growth and innovation as the County enters the final quarter of the year.

“Transparency and accountability are the foundation of good government,” said CEO Cochran-Johnson. “I’m grateful to every resident who took the time to engage with us. Your feedback shapes how we move DeKalb forward.”The Town Hall featured interactive discussions and pre-submitted questions from residents, emphasizing open communication and collaboration among departments. The event reinforced the administration’s commitment to delivering measurable results for DeKalb’s more than 765,000 residents, highlighting efforts to build a smarter, stronger, and more connected community.