Mosquito Samples Test Positive for Encephalitis in Fulton County

Mosquito Samples Test Positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Fulton CountyFCBOH urges residents to use “tip and toss” method to reduce mosquitoes on their property

Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) Environmental Health and mosquito control staff recovered additional positive samples for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) from traps this week. The positive test results were reported in the Hapeville area. While FCBOH is collaborating with its mosquito control vendor to treat the nearby areas, residents are being asked to take action of their own to reduce mosquito breeding sites on their property as peak “mosquito season” continues though October.

Efforts have already started to inform community residents of the positive test results and begin mitigation efforts by FCBOH and our mosquito control vendor. The FCBOH Environmental Health department is also currently alerting neighbors about the positive test results and ways to prevent mosquito bites and breeding areas around their homes, specifically asking them to eliminate standing water on their property where mosquitos might breed using the “tip and toss” method. Mosquitoes lay eggs on the surface of fresh or stagnant water, so it is crucial to eliminate those water sources before larvae hatch and develop into adult, flying mosquitoes.

As a reminder, residents should practice the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention to help prevent mosquito bites and breeding:

· Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

· Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

· DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

· Drain – Empty containers holding standing water – buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps – because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

· Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

– Also, trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds

Although rare in humans, EEE can be very serious. Symptoms in severe cases of EEE include a sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting. This underscores the importance of reducing mosquito populations and their breeding sites around residential areas.

For more information on the FCBOH mosquito eradication program visit https://fultoncountyboh.com/category/mosquito/ or watch Fulton Government Television’s video on mosquito treatment at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LwFx4yAvZY.