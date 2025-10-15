ESSENCE Black Women in Business Honors the Achievements of Patti LaBelle, Ursula Burns, Monica Turner, KeiaClarke, Valeisha Butterfield, and Cheryl Porte



For more than five decades, ESSENCE has celebrated Black women as the architects of culture, power, and progress. This October, ESSENCE Black Women in Business continues that legacy with an intimate ceremony spotlighting six extraordinary women whose

brilliance has reshaped industries and inspired generations. The celebration took place on Thursday, October 9, during a private luncheon, and will stream online on October 16.

This year’s honorees include Patti LaBelle, the Grammy-winning “Godmother of Soul,” who has sold more than 50 million records and expanded her artistry into a thriving lifestyle brand, Patti’s Good Life, now a staple in national retail. Ursula Burns, the trailblazer who became the first Black woman CEO of a Fortune 500 company, continues her influence today through board service and mentorship of the next generation of leaders. Monica Turner of Procter & Gamble is a dynamic and transformative business leader with a track record of delivering exceptional results throughout her career, including most

recently as President of North America, the company’s largest and most profitable region.



Keia Clarke, CEO of the New York Liberty, guided the team to its first WNBA championship — and New York City’s first professional basketball title since 1973 — while building a blueprint for women’s sports business success. Valeisha Butterfield, founder of SEED, has built a career spanning the Obama Administration and Google, now advancing tech inclusion and cultural equity while advising institutions such as the Recording Academy. And Cheryl Porter, a social media star with over 45 million followers, entrepreneur, educator, motivational vocal coach, Broadway performer and visionary—the force behind

the Cheryl Porter Vocal Method, the #1 vocal training method in the world. With her innovative approach, she has built a multi-million-dollar global brand for online music education.



“Black Women in Business is both a tribute and a torch for women who carry legacy in one hand and possibility in the other,” said Michele Ghee, ESSENCE Chief Content Officer. “This year’s honorees remind us that leadership is never one-dimensional by shining a light on journeys that are layered, courageous, and deeply rooted in community.”



Presented in proud partnership with L’Oréal Groupe, ESSENCE Black Women in Business 2025 affirms ESSENCE’s commitment to honoring Black women across every sector — whether in Hollywood or Wall Street, leading others from the main stage to the boardroom.

