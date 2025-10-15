Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Sells Out

2026 College Football Playoff Semifina

l

The stage is set for two of the best teams in the country to meet

for a chance to move on to the CFP National Championship.

ATLANTA (Oct. 15, 2025) – Officials today announced that the 2026 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is sold out.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has now sold out 26 of its last 29 games, including its previous three Semifinal Games and now all five times it has hosted a game in the College Football Playoff bracket.

As part of the recently expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will host its CFP Semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 9 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Potential teams will be announced when the 2025-26 postseason bracket is released by the CFP selection committee Sunday, Dec. 7.

The CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will feature the winners of two CFP Quarterfinal games, which will also be played at CFP bowl sites on either Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. The winner of the CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will then advance to play in the 2026 CFP National Championship Game Monday, Jan. 19 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

This will represent the fourth time the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has hosted a CFP Semifinal game, but its first in the new expanded 12-team College Football Playoff format. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl previously hosted CFP Semifinals in 2016, 2019 and 2022 during the four-team College Football Playoff and hosted its first-ever CFP Quarterfinal Jan. 1, 2025.

“We look forward to hosting two of the nation’s best teams for one of the biggest games of the year in the Capital of College Football,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “And now we know that game will be played in an unmatched atmosphere inside a sold-out Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.”

Since its inaugural game in 1968, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl has attracted 3.4 million fans to Atlanta, with an average of 77,891 fans attending the game during its three previous CFP Semifinals. The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl also ranks second only to the Rose Bowl in attendance among CFP bowls during the past six years.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl last hosted a CFP Semifinal game in 2022 when eventual National Champion No. 1 Georgia defeated No. 4 Ohio State 42-41. That game’s attendance of 79,330 set new Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Mercedes-Benz Stadium records, surpassing the number of fans who attended Super Bowl LIII, the 2018 and 2025 CFP National Championship Games and the SEC Championship in the same venue.

Ticket Availability on the Secondary Market Through Ticketmaster

Fans interested in locating tickets in the secondary ticket market can visit the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl’s official ticket exchange on Ticketmaster. It is common for secondary market prices to exceed face value.

Peach Bowl Premium Hospitality from REVELXP

Peach Bowl Premium Hospitality is the Official Hospitality Offering for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Enjoy premier seating, exclusive parties, and all-inclusive VIP hospitality with our first-class suite and ticket packages! REVELXP is the Official Hospitality Provider for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Official Travel Packages with On Location

Limited availability remains for Official Travel Packages through On Location, the Official Travel Provider of the 2026 CFP Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. An experience from On Location will put you at the epicenter of football, fanfare and fun with premium Club-Level seating, deluxe local accommodations and exclusive experiences to make the most of your time in Atlanta.

Visithttps://chick-fil-apeachbowl.com/tickets to view tickets for resale on the exchange and for more information on remaining hospitality and travel packages.

@CFAPeachBowl

About Peach Bowl, Inc.:

Peach Bowl, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Aflac Kickoff Game, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, and manages and operates The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank national coach of the year award. It is the ninth-oldest bowl game in the country and is recognized as college football’s most charitable bowl organization, having donated more than $69.7 million to organizations in need.