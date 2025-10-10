Everton Blair to March with 100,000+ at Atlanta Pride Parade as GA-13 Frontrunner; Victory Fund Endorsement Fuels Momentum in Historic Race

Everton Blair, candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 13th District, announced today he will march in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, October 12, 2026, joining more than 100,000 participants and spectators from across Metro Atlanta. This year’s theme, “Rooted in Resistance,” reflects the values of resilience, inclusion, and justice that Blair has championed throughout his career.

Blair’s participation in Atlanta Pride builds on the momentum of his campaign following the endorsement of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund — the largest national organization to endorse a candidate in the GA-13 race. As the leading fundraiser among all candidates, the endorsement highlights the growing energy behind Blair’s candidacy and his historic opportunity: if elected, he would become Georgia’s first openly gay Congressman and the first Black openly LGBTQ+ Congressman from the South.

“The people of Georgia’s 13th deserve a fighter who will bring a fresh perspective to Washington and stand up for every community that has been overlooked or counted out,” said Everton Blair. “I am honored to have the Victory Fund’s support and to march in Atlanta Pride alongside thousands of Georgians who know what is at stake in this election. Our campaign is about ensuring GA-13 has a seat at the table — and a voice that will not back down.”

Evan Low, President of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund: “We are proud to endorse Everton Blair to represent GA-13 in Washington. He’s a proven leader and public servant whose passion for education, his love of community and his drive for making change will strengthen our pro-equality movement on Capitol Hill. Everton brings energy that will shake things up and add more progressive ideas in Congress. When Everton wins his historic race, we know he’ll be a fighter for Georgia and a powerful voice in national politics.”

With a vision centered on fighting for working families, protecting civil rights, and leading proactively, Blair’s candidacy represents both the urgency of this moment and the promise of a more representative future for Georgia and the country overall.

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund is the only national organization dedicated to electing openly LGBTQ+ leaders to public office. To earn its endorsement, candidates must be out, pro-equality, pro-choice, and demonstrate a viable path to victory. Since its founding, Victory Fund has endorsed hundreds of candidates at the local, state, and federal levels, providing them with campaign support, visibility, and strategic resources.

Everton Blair is a Georgia native, educator, and community leader running to represent Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. He has dedicated his career to expanding opportunity, ensuring fair representation, and delivering results for working families.