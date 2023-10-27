Dwight Howard Asked About His Sexuality Following Assault Lawsuit Filed By Man He Met On Instagram

NBA standout and Atlanta native Dwight Howard was asked about his sexuality during a recent interview with Coach PR on Shade45.

“You’re going viral for a lot of things,” Coach PR said during the interview. “I just got to ask for the people, they say this is the safest time. Are you gay bro?”

Howard responded by saying, “Is this what you want to talk about? What I do in my personal life is nobody’s business. Why are you acquiring?”

Coach PR would eventually change the subject.

Howard is facing a lawsuit the centers around his alleged indiscretions. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Howard reportedly met the alleged victim (Mr. Harper) on Instagram.

The two exchanged messages from May 2021 until July 2021 that were, at times, explicit.

On July 19, 2021, Harper went to Howard’s home and the two began to engage in “consensual kissing.” The two were also joined by a person named Kitty, a man allegedly dressed as a woman.

According to the court documents, “Defendant (Howard) stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper. Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Mr. Harper reported that Howard continued the sexual act until he realized that he was not enjoying the moment.

Howard is being sued for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment.

According to Howard’s lawyer, the encounter was consensual stating that, “The three agreed to touch one another and to engage in consensual sexual activity.”

Howard has asked for the entire lawsuit to be dismissed.

