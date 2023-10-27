Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Arena Hosts Opening Night Pep Rally At Coan Park Recreation Center

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm recently teamed up for their second annual opening night pep rally. Held at Coan Park Recreation Center, youth enjoyed interactive stations that include basketball drills, a meet-and-greet opportunity with Hawks players and performances from Hawks Entertainment.

To build excitement leading up to Opening Night presented by State Farm, nearly 2,000 Atlanta Hawks Opening Night t-shirts have been delivered to 20 local nonprofit organizations throughout the extended metro Atlanta area.

View photos below.

Photo: Kat Goduco Photography

