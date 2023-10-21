Officer Who Fatally Shot Breonna Taylor Rams Car, Pulls Gun On Suspect

Photo: Getty Images

Myles Cosgrove, the former Louisville officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor in 2020 and was hired earlier this year as a Carroll County sheriff’s officer, rammed his cruiser into a resident’s car and pulled a gun on several individuals, according to witnesses.

Witnesses told The Courier Journal Cosgrove sped into Happy Hollow trailer park without his emergency lights on and hit the truck of William Joshua Short so hard that the vehicle flew into a building. Cosgrove’s cruiser also struck another car and damaged its rear end, according to witnesses.

Short is facing charges including wanton endangerment of police and fleeing and evading officers, but witnesses said he made no attempt to get away.

Witness Jackie McCormack said Cosgrove was the aggressor, not Short. “He hit him pretty hard,” McCormack said. “He just straight rammed him.”

“He is obviously gun happy,” McCormack added of Cosgrove.

Cosgrove was one of the officers who shot Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, in a botched, no-knock raid of her Louisville apartment in 2020. According to officials, Cosgrove fired the fatal shot.

Cosgrove was fired in 2021 by then-interim Chief Yvette Gentry for violating department policies during the deadly raid. In April, the Carroll County sheriff’s office brought him on as a deputy.

On Monday (October 16), truck driver Charles White told the Caroll County sheriff’s office that he saw a trailer he previously reported stolen being pulled down the road by a pick-up truck. Alexus Mobley, a passenger in Short’s truck, however, called 911 to report a man following them with a handgun.

White claimed Wednesday (October 18) that he was waving his cell phone and not a gun while following them into the trailer park, where they all live. Mobley said Short was about to park his truck to talk to police when Cosgrove hit him with his cruiser.

Short was still in jail as of Wednesday.