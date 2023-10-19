Atlanta Hawks Become First NBA Team To Launch Partnership With Hotels.Com

The Atlanta Hawks and Hotels.com announced today a new multiyear partnership, making Hotels.com the Official Online Travel Agency of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. Hotels.com is one of the most popular travel apps and will provide Hawks members, fans and event attendees a one-stop place to plan travel experiences to State Farm Arena and other destinations on Hawks.com and StateFarmArena.com.

Through an exclusive co-branded microsite, www.Hotels.com/Hawks, Hotels.com will provide discounts on hotels for experiences at State Farm Arena and Hawks season ticket holders will receive special discount codes. These codes can be used in addition to any member discounts through One Key, Hotels.com’s free and comprehensive travel rewards program. One Key members have access to member pricing and earn OneKeyCash[1], rewards currency that can be used on Hotels.com, Expedia or Vrbo.

State Farm Arena, one of the busiest arenas in the country, the world’s first TRUE certified zero-waste arena and 2023 TheStadiumBusiness Awards winner for best Fan Experience Award, hosts 41 regular season NBA games annually and more than 125 concerts or events with thousands of fans coming from all over the Southeast to see music and entertainment’s biggest stars. Upcoming headline acts include the Jonas Brothers, John Mayer, The Eagles, Burna Boy, Madonna, Tim McGraw, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

“Our brands are both believers in the experience economy and of the mindset that the best memories are often made together in person. Working with an amazing team like Hotels.com to make travel to Hawks games and State Farm Arena events even more enjoyable for our fans and attendees is rewarding,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena’s Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.

Hotels.com is entering its fourth season as the Official Travel Partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The Hawks are currently the only team in the NBA with a direct partnership with Hotels.com, connecting their fans to hundreds of thousands of properties and fan guides to make the most of their experience at State Farm Arena.

“State Farm Arena sets a high standard for fan experience and through this exciting partnership, we’re thrilled to extend our premium traveler experience to fans with a trusted platform and incredible accommodations for every type of trip on Hotels.com,” said Expedia Group’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Affiliates Clayton Nelson.

As part of the partnership, Hotels.com will be promoted via highly visible channels including State Farm Arena’s three-sided digital marquee, a massive display measuring over 42 feet tall and weighing 88 tons. The brand will also be featured on two of StateFarmArena.com’s most visited pages — “Plan Your Visit” and “Event Details.” The Hawks and State Farm Arena will also receive access to Expedia Group’s vast first-party data, which provides AI-driven insights they can use to improve their own fan experiences.

