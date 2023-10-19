Teen Crowned First Black Homecoming Queen In School’s 155-Year History

Photo: Getty Images

A South Carolina teen has made history as her school’s first-ever Black homecoming queen.

Amber Wilsondebriano, a senior at Charleston’s Porter-Gaud High School, was voted by her peers as the 2023 homecoming queen, per USA Today.

“When I was nominated, I didn’t feel confident I would win,” Wilsondebriano said. “However, throughout the week, many students told me they were voting for me. When the day came, and my name was called, I was relieved and honored because I knew I was a part of history. I was elated the whole night. My peers made me feel special for the day.”

Wilsondebriano holds a 4.66 GPA and is the co-founder of several clubs at her school including the Black Excellence Society. She started the Black Excellence Society to create a safe space for Black students.

“There are less than 10 Black people in my senior class,” Wilsondebriano said. ” When we have our meetings, every Black student in the school can fit in one classroom.”

Wilsondebriano is also the Chinese and Art Club co-leader. In the Fall of 2024, Wilsondebriano plans to attend The Savannah College of Art and Design, where she will major in Painting.

“Amber is a very special child,” Amber’s mother, Monique Wilsondebriano, said. “She has taught herself how to paint. She is such a blessing. It’s not surprising to me that the kids voted for her to become queen. She is a good friend and is very loyal.”