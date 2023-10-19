Digital Daily

Teen Crowned First Black Homecoming Queen In School’s 155-Year History

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A South Carolina teen has made history as her school’s first-ever Black homecoming queen.

Amber Wilsondebriano, a senior at Charleston’s Porter-Gaud High School, was voted by her peers as the 2023 homecoming queen, per USA Today.

“When I was nominated, I didn’t feel confident I would win,” Wilsondebriano said. “However, throughout the week, many students told me they were voting for me. When the day came, and my name was called, I was relieved and honored because I knew I was a part of history. I was elated the whole night. My peers made me feel special for the day.”

Wilsondebriano holds a 4.66 GPA and is the co-founder of several clubs at her school including the Black Excellence Society. She started the Black Excellence Society to create a safe space for Black students.

“There are less than 10 Black people in my senior class,” Wilsondebriano said. ” When we have our meetings, every Black student in the school can fit in one classroom.”

Wilsondebriano is also the Chinese and Art Club co-leader. In the Fall of 2024, Wilsondebriano plans to attend The Savannah College of Art and Design, where she will major in Painting.

“Amber is a very special child,” Amber’s mother, Monique Wilsondebriano, said. “She has taught herself how to paint. She is such a blessing. It’s not surprising to me that the kids voted for her to become queen. She is a good friend and is very loyal.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web