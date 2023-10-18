Black Man Exonerated After Serving 16 Years For Wrongful Conviction Killed By Georgia Deputy

The justice system made life difficult for Leonard Cure. Forced to serve 16 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, Cure was killed yesterday by a deputy in Georgia during a traffic stop.

Cure, 53, was reportedly pulled over in Camden County, Georgia on the morning of Oct. 16. The name of the deputy and reason for the stop has yet to be revealed.

The deputy reportedly attempted to arrest Cure and claimed that he didn’t comply. After using a taser twice, the deputy shot and killed Cure.

In 2003, Cure was convicted of armed robbery in Broward County, Florida and sentenced to life in prison. However, the Innocence Project of Florida represented Cure after it discovered new evidence. After it was revealed that Cure was not at the scene when the crime took place.

In 2020, a judge vacated Cure’s sentence and he was released from prison.

This past June, Cure was granted $817,000 in compensation for his conviction and imprisonment. He was also provided educational benefits.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation in Cure’s death.

