Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith In ‘Talks’ To Write Joint Book About Their Intriguing Relationship

Jada Pinkett Smith captured the nation’s attention by dropping multiple bombshells ahead of the release of her memoir, “Worthy.” Some of the notable revelations include Jada saying that she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016; Chris Rock once asked her out on a date; she was shocked Will called her “wife” at the Oscars; and multiple thoughts on her late childhood friend, Tupac Shakur.

Following the numerous reveals, Jada apparently has more juice to spill beyond her memoir. During an interview with “Extra,” Jada shared that she’s in talks with Will to do a joint book about their intriguing relationship.

“Will and I are talking about writing a book, together, called ‘Don’t Try This at Home,'” Jada said.

But this isn’t the first time Jada has spoke about doing a joint book with Will. On “The School of Greatness” podcast, Jada said, “I hope one day we can write a book together. And just how we’ve been through so much. And all the gates of relating that we’ve been through…The process that he’s going through right now, I think would be so helpful to so many men.”

Jada and Will met in the early 1990s on the set of his hit show,”The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” At the time, Jada was a co-star of the HBCU-themed show, “A Different World.”

The two would eventually marry in 1997 and have two kids together, Jaden and Willow.

