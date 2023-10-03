Beyoncé Wraps Renaissance Tour, Earns $579 Million Worldwide

Beyoncé’s monumental RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR officially wrapped in Kansas City’s GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium after filling each city with powerful dance music from her wildly successful seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, and bringing its infectious energy to over ten countries across 56 shows around the globe. In conjunction with the final show and minutes after walking off stage, Beyoncé announced RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will take over movie theaters worldwide this December.

The film chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking and phenomenally successful global outing. RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR is a cultural movement that celebrated the sounds and impact of Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album and spread a message of self-love, freedom, and inclusivity.