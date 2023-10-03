Beyoncé Wraps Renaissance Tour, Earns $579 Million Worldwide

Beyoncé’s monumental RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR officially wrapped in Kansas City’s GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium after filling each city with powerful dance music from her wildly successful seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, and bringing its infectious energy to over ten countries across 56 shows around the globe. In conjunction with the final show and minutes after walking off stage, Beyoncé announced RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ will take over movie theaters worldwide this December.
The film chronicles her intention, hard work as creative and producer, and her process in mastering her craft to execute the 56-performance, 39-city, record-breaking and phenomenally successful global outing. RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR is a cultural movement that celebrated the sounds and impact of Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE album and spread a message of self-love, freedom, and inclusivity.
The 56-date 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation, kicked off with shows in Europe throughout May and June, including five sold out nights at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, then proceeded to North America with shows in July, August, September, and early October. Her global run earned over $579 million worldwide. Across the tour, Beyoncé performed for over 2.7 million fans in the world’s most famous stadiums, fitting for the production that included a 300+ member touring crew, including musicians, dancers, production teams and more.
In one of the most unique stage productions of this year, fans could access exclusive concert viewing experiences including Pure/Honey On Stage Risers – a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the show on the stage – along with BeyHive VIP and Club Renaissance areas surrounding the stage. Each night, fans were blown away by Beyoncé’s emotional return to the global stage after five years, opening every show with “Dangerously In Love,” her knockout ballad that was one of her first solo songs released twenty years ago, and five completely breathtaking different sections from the show – RENAISSANCE, MOTHERBOARD, OPULENCE, ANOINTED, and MIND CONTROL. Each new segment featured all new wardrobe, storytelling, and remarkable enrapturing visuals between acts transforming each new narrative into a 3D immersive experience.
Along the tour, Beyoncé had an impressive list of special guests, including Kendrick Lamar in Los Angeles to perform their recent remix of “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”, Megan Thee Stallion to perform the “Savage Remix” in Houston, and most frequently, her 11-year old daughter Blue Ivy Carter across multiple dates in Europe and North America. There was a huge surprise for Beyoncé at her birthday show on September 4 in Los Angeles when legend Diana Ross came on stage to sing Happy Birthday. The world witnessed a beautiful moment with Beyoncé thanking Ms. Ross after the former Supremes lead led So-Fi Stadium in a Happy Birthday singalong.
Each night has featured innovative designer looks from an array of over 35 world known fashion houses, as well as an array of emerging designers from across the globe. The tour staffed four stylists to curate show-stopping moments of sartorial splendor, night after night. Wardrobe collaborations have included Atelier IVY PARK conceived and creative directed by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter herself, Tiffany & Co, JACQUEMUS, Vivienne Westwood, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Roksanda, Off-White, Fendi, David Koma, Stella McCartney, Mary Katrantzou, Nina Ricci, Carolina Herrera, Feben, Missoni, Roberto Cavalli, Marni, Lanvin, Arturo Obegero, Diesel, LaQuan Smith, Jean Paul Gaultier, Dundas, Valentino, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Marc Jacobs, Schiaparelli, Marine Serre, Acne Studios, Louis Vuitton, Ferragamo, Gucci, Iris Van Herpen, Del Core, Richard Quinn, Balmain, Mugler, Tongoro, Courrèges, Coperni, Roksanda, Brandon Blackwood, and more.
In each audience, fans took their own concert attire to new heights, embracing the culture of RENAISSANCE and self-expression with some of the most unique outfits. Beyoncé personally requested fans to wear their most fabulous silver fashions to the show to surround one another in a shimmering human disco ball for Virgo season (August 23 – September 22) in the House of Chrome. Throughout the global outing, fans danced the electric slide to “CUFF IT,” sang their hearts out and clicked their handheld fans to outro of “HEATED,” and competed with other fans in each city during the mute challenge in “ENERGY.”
As with previous tours, Beyoncé made her mark offstage, too, with BeyGOOD, the initiative she founded in 2013, now a public Charity, to support people and programs around the world. BeyGOOD continued its legacy of philanthropy, building out this focus on economic equity by supporting organizations that serve marginalized and underserved communities with access to scholarships, opportunities for internships that lead to job placement, and resources to support entrepreneurship.