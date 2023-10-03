Taye Diggs, Timbaland, Pinky Cole And More Headline A3C Conference In Atlanta

Some of the top names in entertainment, business, and tech were on hand at the 2023 A3C Conference. Held at the AmeriMart in Atlanta, the event delivered best-in-class panels, fireside chats, workshops, mentor sessions, meet and greets, and networking opportunities.

A3C is now powered in part by presenting partner Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino communities.

Although A3C was once music-focused, Greenwood wanted to make it more informative while also offering entertainment.

“My agency has gone from music to culture, finance, film and fashion,” Greenwood CEO Ryan Glover told ADW. “We as a people are more than just music. We have to expand the brand.”

Glover continued, “I happen to have faith in God. In business, you have to utilize your resources and relationships. People think that you need money to grow your personal or professional dream. But if you utilize your relationships and right by others, those relationships will bear fruit.”

Headlining speakers included Timbaland, Angela Rye, Taye Diggs, Pinky Cole, Jeezy, John Hope Bryant, Serayah, Coach K, Kasim Reed and more.

