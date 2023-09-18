Jussie Smollett Fights to Avoid Jail Time in Chicago Hate Crime Hoax

On December 9, 2021, a jury found Smollett, who’s Black and gay, guilty of six felony counts of disorderly misconduct for giving false information to the police after he staged hate crime in Chicago back in January 2019.
The disgraced actor paid brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to don ski masks, yell racist and homophobic slurs, and wrap a rope around Smollett’s neck while pouring bleach on him. Authorities say the rising television star stood to gain more attention and money at the height of his career from the stunt.
Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago. He was supposed to spend the first 150 days of his sentence in the county jail but was released after six days pending the appeal.
Smollett maintained his innocence throughout the entire incident.