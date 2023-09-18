Jussie Smollett Fights to Avoid Jail Time in Chicago Hate Crime Hoax

Photo: Getty Images Actor Jussie Smollett is continuing his bid to avoid jail time and beat the legal system arguing that his 2021 conviction for the hate crime hoax that cost him and his cast members of the hit series “Empire” the show, and in his case at least his reputation, and nearly cost Cook County District Attorney Kim Foxx her job.

Smollett’s attorneys are arguing before an Illinois State appeals court that he is being punished for the same crime twice because he forfeited his $10,000 bond payment and agreed to perform 16 hours of community service when Cook County prosecutors dropped the original charges. A judge later ruled that the deal was invalid and appointed a special prosecutor who filed the new charges leading to Smollett’s conviction.

On December 9, 2021, a jury found Smollett, who’s Black and gay, guilty of six felony counts of disorderly misconduct for giving false information to the police after he staged hate crime in Chicago back in January 2019.

The disgraced actor paid brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to don ski masks, yell racist and homophobic slurs, and wrap a rope around Smollett’s neck while pouring bleach on him. Authorities say the rising television star stood to gain more attention and money at the height of his career from the stunt.

Cook County Judge James Linn sentenced Smollett to 30 months of felony probation and ordered him to pay a $25,000 fine and $120,000 in restitution to the city of Chicago. He was supposed to spend the first 150 days of his sentence in the county jail but was released after six days pending the appeal.

Smollett maintained his innocence throughout the entire incident.