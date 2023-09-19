Man Convicted Of Murdering 22 Elderly Women Reportedly Killed In Jail By Fellow Inmate

A man who was convicted of killing over 20 elderly women was found dead in his jail cell. On Sept. 19, correction officers at H.H. Coffield Unit prison in Texas found Billy Chemirmir dead, reportedly killed by by a fellow inmate.

Chemirmir, 50, was a convicted serial killer who preyed on elderly women in the Dallas area, according to Associated Press.

Initially, authorities claimed the women were dying of natural cases. However, Chemirmir was captured in 2018 after one of his victims, a 91-year-old woman, survived his attack and notified police.

When he was arrested, police discovered jewelry that was stolen from his victims. He was charged with the murders of 22 elderly women and sentenced to life in prison.

Chemirmir was placed at the deadly H.H. Coffield Unit prison. In 2023 alone, there have been 16 inmate-on-inmate homicides at the facility.

Following Chemirmir’s death, the prison has gone on lockdown. Authorities have yet to release the name of the suspected killer.

About Post Author