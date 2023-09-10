Robin Roberts Marries Longtime Partner Amber Laign

Photo: Getty Images

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts is officially married to longtime partner Amber Laign.

On Sunday (September 10), Roberts took to social media to share details about the couple’s “intimate” wedding ceremony, which took place on Friday (September 8).

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote on Instagram alongside of photo of her and Laign holding hands in their wedding gowns. “We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”

Roberts also shared a video of her siblings walking out to make a toast while dancing to Montell Jordan’s hit “This Is How We Do It.” The GMA anchor and Laign, who she’s been dating since 2005, were married by Roberts’ childhood pastor.

The wedding comes after Roberts revealed her plans to marry Laign in January.

“Many people go into marriage hoping for and looking for what Amber and I already know we have, and so ours is a celebration,” Roberts previously said. “We’ve been living our happily ever after through all the ups and downs, so it’s a celebration.”