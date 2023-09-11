Atlanta Falcons Win 2023 Home Opener: Here’s What You Should Know

Atlanta Falcons opened the 2023 season with a victory 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The victory proved to be the team’s first home opening win since 2017 and the first time the team has been over .500 in that same time span.

Here are five take aways from the first game of the season.

Bijan Robinson is Electrifying

The first round draft pick proved his worth with several awe-inspiring plays. Robinson would be the first Falcons player to score after catching a pass from Desmond Ridder and putting on several quick moves that would leave Carolina defenders on their knees while attempting to tackle the rookie. Robinson would also have multiple long runs and catches. He would finish the game with 83 total yards, including six catches.

Tyler Algier Remains a Solid Factor

Some believed that Algier’s role would diminish with the drafting of Robinson. However, Algier was a solid anchor in the backfield and led the team in rushing with 75 yards and two touchdowns. He will indeed continue to be an important factor throughout the season.

Jessie Bates III Saved the Day

Bates was the standout leader on defense. He made multiple plays that put a stop to the Panthers offense including two timely interceptions to swing momentum. Bates would also lead the team with 10 total tackles.

Desmond Ridder Continues to Learn

Ridder struggled to get the passing game going in the first half. He appeared to be nervous at times and failed to connect with his receivers in the first half. He would settle down after halftime and connected with Kyle Pitts late in the game to seal the victory. He will need more reps to get comfortable with the offense.

