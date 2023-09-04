Digital Daily

White Supremacists Gather In Orlando Following Jacksonville Shooting

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Neo-nazis gathered to declare white supremacy across various parts of Orlando following the racially-motivated shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General store.

On Saturday (September 2), several Neo-Nazis converged to participate in a “March of the Redshirts” with Swatsika flags, Hitler salutes, and chants, per Revolt.

Extremist groups including the Goyim Defense League and the Blood Tribe were spotted at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, according to Florida’s Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Roughly 51 people wore red shirts, black pants, and black masks as they chanted “White power,” “Jews will not replace us,” and “We are everywhere.”

Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said their actions were “absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far-right extremism growing in [Florida].”

The gathering comes after a white gunman fatally shot three Black people at a Dollar store in Jacksonville. According to police, the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, used a swastika-emblazoned assault rifle and left behind racist writings with racial slurs.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web