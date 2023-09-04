White Supremacists Gather In Orlando Following Jacksonville Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

Neo-nazis gathered to declare white supremacy across various parts of Orlando following the racially-motivated shooting at a Jacksonville Dollar General store.

On Saturday (September 2), several Neo-Nazis converged to participate in a “March of the Redshirts” with Swatsika flags, Hitler salutes, and chants, per Revolt.

Extremist groups including the Goyim Defense League and the Blood Tribe were spotted at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, according to Florida’s Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Roughly 51 people wore red shirts, black pants, and black masks as they chanted “White power,” “Jews will not replace us,” and “We are everywhere.”

Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani said their actions were “absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far-right extremism growing in [Florida].”

Nazis in Altamonte Springs at Cranes Roost Park screaming “we are every where” — absolutely disgusting stuff and another example of the far right extremism growing in FL. pic.twitter.com/ixgKWcsJk6 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 2, 2023

The gathering comes after a white gunman fatally shot three Black people at a Dollar store in Jacksonville. According to police, the shooter, identified as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, used a swastika-emblazoned assault rifle and left behind racist writings with racial slurs.