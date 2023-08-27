Digital Daily

Love and Hip Atlanta Stars Arrested

  • Roz Edward

Reality TV stars Erica Mena, Addie Richardson and Rodney Shaw were booked in Fulton County on Saturday, Aug. 26  for charges ranging from willful obstruction to assault and battery charges stemming from an incident which took place on the previous evening, Friday, Aug. 25. Bonds for the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” crew ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 related to an unknown incident on Friday.

Erica Mena, Addie Richardson and Rodney Shaw were booked in Fulton County on Saturday. 
Each had numerous counts, including willful obstruction of law enforcement and battery, and bonds ranging from
$5,000 to $20,000 related to an unknown incident on Friday.

Kareem Cadet, not an actor, was also arrested.

Mugshot: Kareem Cadet
Mugshot: Kareem Cadet(Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

Richardson and Mena appeared on the show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Meanwhile, Shaw was on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

