Love and Hip Atlanta Stars Arrested

Reality TV stars Erica Mena, Addie Richardson and Rodney Shaw were booked in Fulton County on Saturday, Aug. 26 for charges ranging from willful obstruction to assault and battery charges stemming from an incident which took place on the previous evening, Friday, Aug. 25. Bonds for the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” crew ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 related to an unknown incident on Friday.
Kareem Cadet, not an actor, was also arrested.
Richardson and Mena appeared on the show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Meanwhile, Shaw was on “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”