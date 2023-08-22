Underground Atlanta joins Forces with Local Filmmakers for FilmCon During September’s First Friday Celebration

September’s First Friday will provide a platform for local independent filmmakers and storytellers to showcase their works.

Experience an unforgettable cinematic experience during an exciting collaboration with Underground Atlanta’s renowned First Friday event featuring a talented lineup of local filmmakers. This partnership promises to deliver an evening of art, entertainment and community spirit.

Underground Atlanta is thrilled to partner with Audio_Video_Club and Kristan Woolford in this joint effort of cinematic vision that will take place on Friday, September 1, 2023. FilmCon will offer an engaging platform for emerging filmmakers like Brittany E. Walton, Morgan Matthews, Lanese Love, Vicente Varela-Gomez, Esther Jane Lord, Naima Cooper and others to showcase their talents.

Bianca Cato, Founder and Executive Director of Audio Video_Club, expressed, “We are a projector and screen, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating art of film and the local filmmakers. AVC is very excited for the partnership with Underground Atlanta’s First Fridays to elevate a few locals and their film creations.”

The Underground Atlanta First Friday event ensures attendees will not only be treated to exceptional cinema but also to dynamic artistic experiences. Film enthusiasts are encouraged to explore the spaces founded by EuGene Byrd III (FUTURE GALLERY + Railroad), Mike Stasny (MOM SAID ITS FINE), Carl Janes (The Inner Space), Maria McDowell (Emmcdee Gallery) and Tyree Smith (ARTlanta Gallery).

“Each First Friday we aim to curate a vibrant part of the Atlanta art scene,” emphasized Lyle Baldes, Director of Special Events at Lalani Ventures. “With our friends in the film industry on an extended strike, we knew it was time to focus on film and the world around it.”

“FilmCon” will begin at 9:00 pm in the Fountain’s Plaza and throughout all of Underground Atlanta on Lower Alabama Street. Since its inception, First Friday has hosted thousands of art lovers and those who are curious about Underground Atlanta’s recent revival. After the performance and throughout the night, attendees are treated to DJs, live performances, an artist market, live painting as well as several food and drink options. Guests are encouraged to RSVP for the free event on Eventbrite.

