Black Business Month: Atlanta Black Women’s Artist Collective Receives $100,000 From Mailchimp

Atlanta-based black women’s artist collective TILA Studios received $100,000 in unrestricted funding from Atlanta-based tech company Inuit Mailchimp as a part of their $1 million pledge to support Atlanta’s local creative community. TILA Studios is one of 10 diverse local arts organizations to receive unrestricted funding from Inuit Mailchimp.

“As a local creative organization, it means a lot to get support from a local tech giant like Inuit Mailchimp,” said Tiffany Latrice, executive director of TILA Studios. “Oftentimes, organizations like TILA, with a specific mission and focus to support underrepresented artists are often overlooked and don’t receive investments from major corporations.”

“We’re not just a creative organization, but we’re also a Black organization, and a creative Black women’s organization at that, so the opportunities to receive funding the way that other businesses or organizations do are not as plentiful. I’m glad that Inuiti Mailchimp sought to invest its money in the local creative community. It means a lot that they see us and support our ambitious vision to uplift and amplify the voices of Black women artists.”

Mailchimp Intuit also chose to award ArtsATL, Dashboard, Living Walls, Moving in the Spirit, RE:IMAGINE, True Colors Theatre, Atlanta Music Project, MODA, and Atlanta Contemporary.

Each organization will receive an unrestricted grant of $100,000, a substantial injection of support that will significantly contribute to their ongoing initiatives. This commitment demonstrates the organization’s belief in the power of the creative economy to drive positive change, foster inclusivity, and enhance the quality of life for all Atlanta residents.

“Creativity is central to Mailchimp’s brand and culture. Small and medium-sized arts organizations are the heartbeat of Atlanta’s creative economy,” said Lain Shakespeare, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Intuit Mailchimp. “Many of these arts organizations are our customers, our partners, and the places ‌where our employees volunteer. We’re proud to help power their prosperity and help grow creative excellence in our hometown.”

As an organization that supports Black women visual artists, TILA Studios plans to use its $100,000 unrestricted grant to support many of its programs, especially its award-winning and nationally recognized Garden Fellowship, a 15-month program that helps these artists take their careers to the next level.

