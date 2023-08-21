Beyoncé Takes Over Atlanta, Fani Willis Indicts Trump: ADW Top 5 News Stories Of The Week

From Beyoncé to Fani Willis, Atlanta proved to be the epicenter of national news this past week. Atlanta Daily World provided coverage and editorial insight on several intriguing stories that made national headlines.

Here are the top ADW articles of the week.

A President, A Rapper, And Fani Willis: How Rico Charges Will Impact Trump, Young Thug And The Biggest Trials In Atlanta History

Two of the biggest trials in America will take place in Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump and prolific Atlanta rapper Young Thug will both fight charges, in separate cases, under the Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization statute, also known as the RICO.

On Aug. 14, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced the indictment of Trump and 18 other co-defendants in connection to the 2020 election probe.

“Every individual charged in the indictment is charged with one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through participation in a criminal enterprise in Fulton County, Georgia, and elsewhere, to accomplish the illegal goal of allowing Donald J. Trump to seize the presidential term of office beginning on January 20, 2021,” Willis said during a press conference at the Fulton County Court on the night of Aug. 14.

Both cases against Trump and Young Thug will stand as the biggest court trials in Atlanta’s history. READ MORE

Beyoncé Brings Theatrics, Futurism, Cowgirl Swag To World’s Largest ‘House’ Party: ‘Renaissance’ Tour Review

Beyoncé always uses the stage to tell compelling stories through sounds and visuals. With the “Renaissance” tour, the Queen implements elements of Afrofuturism and cowgirl swag to a theatrical show that has the feel of the world’s largest house party, paying homage to House music.

Beyoncé would start things nice and slow, emerging to the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium wearing an elegant green gown as she sung multiple ballads including “Dangerously in Love” and “1+1” where she sung on top of a piano. The song also included a mix of blaring trumpets from Camp Lo’s ’90s hit, “Luchini.”

She also took a moment to go down memory lane, singing “I’m Going Down,” a hit first brought to life by Rose Royce and later Mary J. Blige.

Beyoncé would pay homage to the great Tina Turner with “River Deep, Mountain High.”

During her set/wardrobe change, the stage-wide video screen displayed visuals of an eclipse that eventually reveals Beyoncé shinning as bright the sun. The image transformed into a cyborg-like Beyoncé, taking the audience into her imagined future as she set the scene for the second act. Backed by a robotic setting, she would return to the stage wearing a shiny metallic outfit and boots. Welcome to the Renaissance. READ MORE

Fani Willis Shares Details Of RICO Indictment, 41 Felonies Against Trump And 18 Others

Fani Willis held a press conference to break down the indictment against Trump and 18 others. A grand jury in Fulton County returned an indictment in the investigation against Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump and 18 others have been charged.

Those charged include Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, and Cathy Latham.

Fani Willis shared her thoughts in remarks below: I’m here with the prosecutors and investigators who have worked diligently on the investigation of criminal attempts to interfere in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Today, based on information developed by that investigation, a Fulton County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment, charging nine individuals with violations of Georgia Law arising from a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state.

The indictment includes 41 felony counts, and it’s 97 pages long. READ MORE

NBA Veteran and Morehouse College Alumnus Harold Ellis ’92 Returns to his Alma Mater to Serve as Athletic Director

Morehouse College announced the appointment of Harold Ellis ’92, former NBA player and standout Morehouse College guard, as the new Athletic Director. With an acclaimed basketball career and a wealth of coaching and management experience at the professional league level, Ellis is set to lead the Maroon Tiger’s athletic department with a fresh vision to take the College’s program to the next level.

Ellis is the only Morehouse athlete to have his jersey number retired after a collegiate basketball career averaging more than 24 points per game in four years and leading Morehouse to the 1989-90 NCAA Division II Final Four. After graduating from Morehouse College in 1992, Ellis began a successful three-season NBA career, playing for the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

Morehouse College president, Dr. David A. Thomas, expressed his confidence in Ellis’s appointment, stating, “Ellis’s knowledge, expertise, and passion for both sports and the Institution has undoubtedly prepared him to lead Morehouse College’s athletic program. As athletic director, we believe he will be a strong role model for our student-athletes, empowering them to excel in academics and athletics while instilling the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and community service.” READ MORE

Mayor Andre Dickens, Jermaine Dupri Celebrate ‘Hip-Hop 50’ In Atlanta With Legendary Concert

Atlanta’s place in hip-hop will never be forgotten. With the genre turning 50, Mayor Andre Dickens teamed up with Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Goodie Mob, and other prominent Atlanta-based artists to host a legendary concert to celebrate “Hip-Hop 50.”

Entitled “ATL Hip Hop 50 Concert: YESTERDAY, TODAY AND (404)-EVER,” the free show took place at Lakewood Amphitheater.

Performances included T.I., Goodie Mob, Crime Mob, EarthGang, Backbone, Omeretta The Great, Scotty ATL and others.

One of the highlights of the evening was Ambassador Andrew Young’s introduction of T.I. who served as a the final act of the show.

In a statement, Mayor Dickens said, “Atlanta’s role in the evolution of Hip Hop has been outsized and indisputable. It’s only fitting the City of Atlanta joins our community in celebrating the industry and culture we helped shape and helped shape us. Hip Hop goes beyond music—from fashion to art to building economic empires or political movements, it resonates beyond sound. We look forward to commemorating this milestone with the community.” READ MORE

