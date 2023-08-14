Beyoncé Brings Theatrics, Futurism, Cowgirl Swag To World’s Largest ‘House’ Party: ‘Renaissance’ Tour Review

Beyoncé always uses the stage to tell compelling stories through sounds and visuals. With the “Renaissance” tour, the Queen implements elements of Afrofuturism and cowgirl swag to a theatrical show that has the feel of the world’s largest house party, paying homage to House music.

Beyoncé would start things nice and slow, emerging to the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium wearing an elegant green gown as she sung multiple ballads including “Dangerously in Love” and “1+1” where she sung on top of a piano. The song also included a mix of blaring trumpets from Camp Lo’s ’90s hit, “Luchini.”

She also took a moment to go down memory lane, singing “I’m Going Down,” a hit first brought to life by Rose Royce and later Mary J. Blige.

Beyoncé would pay homage to the great Tina Turner with “River Deep, Mountain High.”

During her set/wardrobe change, the stage-wide video screen displayed visuals of an eclipse that eventually reveals Beyoncé shinning as bright the sun. The image transformed into a cyborg-like Beyoncé, taking the audience into her imagined future as she set the scene for the second act. Backed by a robotic setting, she would return to the stage wearing a shiny metallic outfit and boots.

Welcome to the Renaissance.

“These mother f—- ain’t stopping me” repeated multiple times, sending the crowd into a frenzy as she performed “I’m That Girl.” She followed with “Cozy,” her dancers bringing a makeshift bed and pillows to the stage allowing a few seconds of shut eye after she sung, “I’m comfortable in my skin.”

Green lasers beamed throughout the stadium as she sung “Alien Superstar,” briefly providing fans with a spectacular laser show. The continues mix featured versions of “Ape S—” and “Lift Off.”

The words of Chuck Roberts, known as the voice of House music, gave context to the sound and style of the genre during the following interlude. “Let there be House. And House music was born.”

Beyoncé’s “House” party would continue as she performed “Cuff It,” audience members moving in unison to the dance that became a viral sensation on social media.

Throughout the “Renaissance Tour,” when Beyoncé performs “Energy,” there’s a moment when the entire crowd should remain silent for about six seconds. Most cities have failed the test miserably, screaming and yelling during the moments when everyone should be silent. But on the night of Aug. 11, the Atlanta audience was more than prepared.

When Beyoncé sung the magic words, “Look around everybody on mute,” the entire stadium remained silent.

Once the moment passed, Beyoncé revealed the city of Atlanta to be the overall winners of the challenge by screaming, “Y’all won, y’all won, y’all won!”

During the “Opulence” set, Beyonce´and dancers wore large hats and camouflage patterns. Blue Ivy Carter would make a welcomed appearance, dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” before joining her mom who sung “Black Parade.”

Beyoncé would represent H-Town (Houston) culture as she performed “Savage” while sitting on a tank that featured hydraulics.

The “Anointed” set followed as Beyoncé performed the New Orleans Bounce music-influenced “Church Girl.”

With the remix of the Frankie Beverly and Maze classic “Before I Let Go,” Beyoncé gave Black family reunion cookout vibes as audience members danced the Electric Slide as she sung.

A gigantic disco ball would float over the stage as she performed “Virgo’s Groove” and “Naughty Girl.”

Before the next costume change, the words, “Whoever controls the media, controls the minds” appeared across the screen.

Dress in a black and gold outfit with bumble bee-like aesthetics, Beyoncé sat behind a news desk while delivering “America Has A Problem,” a song sampled from Atlanta rap legend, Kilo Ali.

For the finale, Beyoncé would enter the stage on a sparking horse before hovering over the crowd and giving thanks. After two and a half hours of theatrics, stunning visuals and non-stop hits, it’s easy to understand why the queen remains the queen.

