Mayor Andre Dickens, Jermaine Dupri Celebrate ‘Hip-Hop 50’ In Atlanta With Legendary Concert

Atlanta’s place in hip-hop will never be forgotten. With the genre turning 50, Mayor Andre Dickens teamed up with Jermaine Dupri, T.I., Goodie Mob, and other prominent Atlanta-based artists to host a legendary concert to celebrate “Hip-Hop 50.”

Entitled “ATL Hip Hop 50 Concert: YESTERDAY, TODAY AND (404)-EVER,” the free show took place at Lakewood Amphitheater.

Performances included T.I., Goodie Mob, Crime Mob, EarthGang, Backbone, Omeretta The Great, Scotty ATL and others.

One of the highlights of the evening was Ambassador Andrew Young’s introduction of T.I. who served as a the final act of the show.

In a statement, Mayor Dickens said, “Atlanta’s role in the evolution of Hip Hop has been outsized and indisputable. It’s only fitting the City of Atlanta joins our community in celebrating the industry and culture we helped shape and helped shape us. Hip Hop goes beyond music—from fashion to art to building economic empires or political movements, it resonates beyond sound. We look forward to commemorating this milestone with the community.”

View exclusive images below:

