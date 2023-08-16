Donald Trump Hires Lawyer Who Once Represented Cardi B, Migos, Gucci Mane

Donald Trump and 18 others have been indicted on RICO charges in Fulton County. As he prepares for another legal fight, the former United States President has called on attorney Drew Findling to represent him in Georgia’s election interference case.

Findling garnered a national profile by representing rappers such as Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Migos, and YFN Lucci.

He served as Cardi B’s attorney during her 2020 case that involved a strip club brawl; he was Gucci Mane’s attorney when the rapper was released from prison in 2016; he represented Takeoff of Migos when the rapper was cleared of sexual assault in 2021; and he represented YFN Lucci in 2021 after the rapper was indicted on a RICO case.

Findling will now represent a former president whose currently facing multiple investigations nationwide. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump for interference in the 2020 election.

After he was defeated by President Joe Biden, Trump called Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and allegedly pressured him to overturn the election. In the call which took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump said, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Although Findling will defend Trump in court, he once appeared to despise the former president. When Trump criticized LeBron James in 2018, Findling blasted Trump on social media by calling him, “The racist architect of fraudulent Trump University.”

In the upcoming months, Findling will have to put his personal feelings aside as his client faces an uphill battle.

About Post Author