BronzeLens Film Festival Features Best of the Best in Black Films

While Hollywood, filmmakers and television productions struggle to maintain any type pf programming during the SAF-Aftra and WGA strikes, the Atlanta-based BronzeLens Film Festival in solidarity and support for and other union members the striking writers is reimagining its 14th annaul event in Atlanta.

“BronzeLens Film Festival supports the SAG-AFTRA and WGA members in their fight to achieve a fair and equitable contract. Since its inception in 2010, BronzeLens has been a film festival that champions underrepresented independent film voices. Over the years it has become a safe and trusted resource for creators of color. We look forward to continuing our commitment to showcasing the emerging talent of BIPOC content creators from around the world,” states BronzeLens executive producer Kathleen Bertrand.

In that vein, the Women SuperStars Honors and Sunday Brunch with the Brothers will be moved to the first quarter of 2024. What remains is a robust schedule of 124 films and a curated mix of film industry panels:

August 23-27 A robust schedule of 124 film screenings that will take place at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and the Southwest Arts Center Official selections categories include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, web series, music videos, and students’ films from Angola, Australia, Botswana, Burkina Faso, China, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Jordan, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Portugal, South Africa, Uganda, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Highlights Wednesday, August 23 Landmark Midtown Art Cinema Film Screenings All Day Opening Night Feature film Latasha Harlins A Bronze Carpet Event Thursday, August 24 Landmark Midtown Art Cinema Film Screenings All Day Panels Seed&Spark Presents – How to Find your Audience Presentor – Emily Best, Founder & CEO Seed&Spark



Indie Filmmaking Best Practices Moderator – Fr3deR1cK, Filmmaker, Panelists: Bobby Huntley, Filmmaker, Shandra McDonald, Filmmaker, and David M. Massey – Producer/ Director

Entertainment Law for Creatives Moderator – Attorney James L. Walker, Jr., Panelists: Keisha Perry Walker, Esq – The Perry Law Group, Kendall Minter, Esq – Greenspoon Marder, Jonathan D. Goins, Esq – Lewis Brisbois



Friday, August 25 Landmark Midtown Art Cinema Film Screenings All Day Panels Welcome To Atlanta Moderator – Shaunya Chavis-Rucker – Fulton Films Panelists: Victor V. Hogan II – Producer/ Partner, QVH Media, Fatimah Abdullah – Head of Studio, BWA Studios Amazing Stories A Fireside Chat with Rob Hardy – Amazing Stories founder and Shaakira White – Amazing Stories Alumnus/ Current Production Coordinator at Revolt TV Indelible Impact – Celebrating Atlanta’s Hip Hop Legacy- The Friday Night Special Event hosted in tandem with the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop A Bronze Carpet Event Moderator – Cardellia Hunter – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment and Phillana Williams – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment, Panelists: Ian Burke – Music Executive & Filmmaker, Lisa Cunningham – Film Director, Joe Howell – Producer

Saturday, August 26 Film Screenings at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and the Southwest Arts Center

Sunday, August 27 Film Screenings at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and the Southwest Arts Center Cinema and Social Justice Sunday – Southwest Arts Center The BronzeLens Awards – The Carter Center A Bronze Carpet Event



A Bronze Carpet Events Details

Wednesday, August 23

Opening Night: at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

Media Check-In: 6:45 PM

Bronze Carpet: 7:00 PM

Event Time: 8:00 PM

BronzeLens 2023 Opening Night screening will feature the Atlanta premiere Latasha Harlins, a film about sports enthusiast Latasha Harlins who becomes a beacon of light to all those she encounters but growing up in South Central LA will come with a heavy price.

Friday, August 25

Indelible Impact – Celebrating Atlanta’s Hip Hop Legacy: at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

Media Check-In: 6:15 PM

Bronze Carpet: 6:30 PM

Event Time: 7:30 PM

A Friday Night Special Event hosted in tandem with the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Panelists:

Ian Burke – Music Executive & Filmmaker

Lisa Cunningham – Film Director

Joe Howell – Producer

Moderator – Cardellia Hunter – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment & Phillana Williams – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment

Sunday, August 27

The Bronze Awards: at The Carter Center – Cecil B. Day Chapel

Media Check-In: 6:00 PM

Bronze Carpet: 7:00 PM

Event Time: 8:00 PM

BronzeLens Awards Show will honor the best of the festival and more.

Nominated filmmakers associated with the listed films and videos will be on the Bronze Carpet.

2023 BronzeLens Nominations

DOCUMENTARY

Wade in the Water: A journey Into Black surfing and Aquatic Culture

King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones

MOVE WHEN THE SPIRIT SAYS MOVE: The Legacy of Dorothy Foreman Cotton

Who in Da Mornin’

Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land

SHORT DOCUMENTARY

Conducting Life

Descended: The Fight for Harris Neck

John Leguizamo at Rikers Island

OnBoard

Clean Slate

DANCE

formula

I(N)finite

Next

Atali’i O Le Crezent (Sons of the Crezent)

SHADES

MUSIC VIDEOS

Here You Go Again

Lunarcode: The Light

Marck Angel-Justice

Timeless

FEATURE

Latasha Harlins

The Aquatics

Trap City

The Song of the Rifles

STUDENTS

Black Magic

Cuffed

Imprint

Instant Noodle

The Fire of the Firefly

Love Taps

TikTok Challenged

WEB SERIES

The Table

Tokens

A Version

BEST ACTRESS

Jo Martin – My Jerome

MaYaa Boateng – Reunion

Daijah Peters – Latasha Harlins

Aries Sanders – Jerome

Daniela Griffin – Etto

Idella Johnson – Benediction

BEST ACTOR

David Harewood – Man to Man

John Leguizamo – John Leguizamo Live at Rikers Island

Elias Ferguson – Jerome

Sanou Titiama – The Song of The Rifles

Marchant Davis – Incomplete

SHORTS

Boy. With. Angel. Wings

As the Cookie Crumbles

Ricky

Speak Up Brotha

Port of a Prince

The Kill Floor

The Andrew Young Cinema and Social Justice Award

MOVE WHEN THE SPIRIT SAYS MOVE: The Legacy of Dorothy Foreman Cotton

Shape the Culture Then & Now

About the BronzeLens Film Festival

BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia, is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, that is dedicated to bringing national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color. Its mission is two-fold: to promote Atlanta as a film mecca for people of color, and to showcase films and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers.

BronzeLens is an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences qualifying film festival for the Short Film Awards category. The short film that receives the BronzeLens Best Short Award may now be eligible to enter the Academy’s Short Subject competition for the concurrent season.

BronzeLens Sponsors

2023 BronzeLens Sponsors are Amazon, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, Discover Atlanta, Fulton Films, Fulton County Arts & Culture, East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Georgia Pacific.

