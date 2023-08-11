Beyoncé Returns To Atlanta This Weekend For ‘Renaissance’ Tour: Here’s What You Should Know

This is not a drill, Beyoncé is returning to Atlanta this weekend. the queen will do three shows at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the first show taking place tonight. She also perform on Saturday and Monday.

The tour will be her first time performing in Atlanta since the 2018 “On The Run II” tour which featured her husband, Jay-Z. After a five-year hiatus, Beyoncé is giving fans a new experience that coincides with her latest album, Renaissance, which dropped in the summer of 2022.

The critically-acclaimed album even gives a shout out to Atlanta rap legend, Kilo Ali, with the song “America Has A Problem.” The song samples Kilo’s 1988 hit.

Below is what fans can expect.

Arrive early: Gates for all three shows will open at 6 p.m. Some VIP members will be able to enter earlier at 5:30 p.m. Fans seating in the 100, 200 and 300 levels should enter through gates 2, 3, and 4. Fans with premium seating options, like suites and clubs, can enter through any premium entrance or general gate.

Tickets: There will be no tickets available at the box office. All tickets must be purchased online. There are also listening only tickets behind the stage without a view for $226.

Clear bags: Any bag or wallet larger than 4.5 by 6.5 inches must be clear or will otherwise be checked for $5 at a bag valet tent located at Gate 1, International Plaza. Umbrellas under 33 inches are allowed, but must remain closed inside the building.

Parking: Prices range from $9.21 to $57.50 in the Silver Deck adjacent to the stadium. Parking opens at 1 p.m.

MARTA: The closest MARTA stops are Vine City and the GWCC/Dome/Philips Arena, both on the blue-green line (transfer available at Five Points).

What Not Bring To MBS: Cameras with a lens longer than six inches (detachable or non-detachable); laser pointers; noisemakers; tripods; monopods; selfie sticks; lights; battery packs; binocular cases.

