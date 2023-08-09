Trump Makes Slanderous Claim That Fani Willis Had Romantic Affair With YSL Leader

Days before Donald Trump could face an indictment in Fulton County, he lashed out at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by issuing a slanderous accusation.

While speaking in Windham, New Hampshire, Trump called Willis “racist” and claimed that she had a relationship with a member of YSL, the same organization led by Young Thug and currently facing RICO charges.

“I probably have another [indictment]. They say there’s a young woman, a young racist in Atlanta. I guess they say that they were after a certain gang, and she ended up having an affair with the head of the gang, or a gang member,” Trump said.

Trump’s claim is false and stems from an article where YSL member Mondo spoke about being a former client of Willis when she worked as a defense attorney in 2019. Mondo spoke about having some “auntie-to-nephew, mother-to-son type” of talks with Willis as he was seeking legal guidance. However, he never mentioned a romantic affair with Willis.

But beyond Trump’s comments in New Hampshire, the falsehood is repeated in an ad that is currently running in Atlanta. Trump’s campaign reportedly paid $79,000 for the ad spots to run in Atlanta.

Willis called the allegations “derogatory and false.”

In an email obtained by AJC, Willis told her team to not respond to the false accusations in the media, or on social media platforms.

“You may not comment in any way on the ad or any of the negativity that may be expressed against me, your colleagues, this office in the coming days, weeks or months,” Willis wrote in the email. “We have no personal feelings against those we investigate or prosecute and we should not express any.”

In the upcoming days, Fulton County District Attorney could present her case against Trump to a grand jury and issue indictments for his attempt to overturn the 2020 Election.

Trump is on record asking former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

If indicted or convicted, Trump could still run for or win presidency in 2024. Along with the recent DOJ indictment, he currently faces 34 felony charges in New York for falsifying business records; and he faces 37 felony charges in federal court in Florida for hoarding classified U.S. documents.

About Post Author