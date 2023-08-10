Tory Lanez gets time shaved off his prison sentence

Tory Lanez was sentenced on Aug. 9 to 10 years in prison after being found guilty in the shooting of Meg Thee Stallion. He will now only serve nine years of the 10-year sentence.

Before being sentenced, Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, said, “If I could change it, I would but I can’t,” he said. “Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility. I truly am just trying to be a better person.”

Lanez was convicted in the shooting that occurred in July 2020.

According to legal correspondent Meghann Cuniff, “Lanez will be credited for 231 days he’s already spent in jail. He gets 15 percent credit of 34 days,” Cuniff wrote. “Herriford also is crediting his 40 days of house arrest, for a total of 305 days. He’ll request bail pending appeal, which will be heard Aug. 15.”

Lanez was convicted on charges that include assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence.

The assault occurred following a gathering at Kylie Jenner’s home in the summer of 2020, prosecutors say that Lanez got into an argument with Megan Thee Stallion and eventually fired multiple shots at her, striking her in the foot.

Hours after the shooting, Lanez sent Megan a text message saying, “I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.”