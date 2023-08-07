Jazmine Sullivan, Keith Sweat, Juvenile, Jeezy And More To Headline Atlanta Funk Fest On Aug. 19

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as Funk Fest makes a highly anticipated return to Atlanta with a star-studded lineup that promises two nights of non-stop entertainment. Taking place on Friday, August 18th and Saturday, August 19th at the prestigious Wolf Creek Amphitheatre (3025 Merk Road, Atlanta, GA), this event is set to reignite the city’s love for live shows.

The lineup for this year’s Funk Fest in Atlanta features an incredible roster of acclaimed artists who will grace the stage with their electrifying performances. Fans can expect soulful melodies, infectious beats, and a night filled with unforgettable memories. The confirmed artists to date include: Jazmine Sullivan, Ella Mai, Sunshine Anderson, Keith Sweat, Carl Thomas, Juvenile, Jeezy, Keke Wyatt, and Tela.

Known for their chart-topping hits, these artists are ready to deliver an unforgettable experience that will have attendees dancing and singing along to their favorite tunes.

Funk Fest has become synonymous with great music, good vibes, and an inclusive atmosphere that brings people together. This year’s event promises to be no exception, with surprises and special moments that will further elevate the overall experience.

“Funk Fest is not just a music festival; it’s a celebration of the vibrant legacy and the rich heritage of soulful rhythms, where top-notch artists and passionate fans come together in harmony. With its contagious energy and uplifting performances, we are thankful Funk Fest has established itself as a must-attend event that unites music lovers nationwide” stated Leo Bennett, Variety Entertainment and Founder of Funk Fest.

In addition to the incredible music lineup, attendees will enjoy the convenience of free parking and the option to bring their own beverages (BYOB). It’s the perfect opportunity to gather friends and loved ones for a memorable night under the stars.

Tickets for Funk Fest Atlanta are available for purchase now at www.funkfesttour.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to guarantee their spot at this highly anticipated event.

Stay tuned for exciting surprises and announcements leading up to Funk Fest Atlanta. For the latest updates and news, follow Funk Fest @funkfestconcert on Instagram, @funkfestconcerts on Facebook and on the official website funkfesttours.com.

About Post Author