Jeezy, T.I., Young Dro Headline Amazon’s ’50 & Forever City Sessions’ In Atlanta

In 50 years of hip-hop, Atlanta stands as one of the most impactful cities within the culture. To honor 50 years of hip-hop with its “50 & Forever City Sessions,” Amazon Live made a trip down South for its latest episode.

Legendary Atlanta artists Jeezy, T.I., and Young Dro performed hits from their catalogues at the Tabernacle.

Young Dro opened and performed hits such as “Shoulder Lean,” “We In Da City, and “FDB.” Dro’s fellow Grand Hustle lablemate, T.I., followed.

The Bankhead native provided a tutorial of his impressive career by performing songs such as “Dope Boyz,” “What You Know,” “ASAP,” and “About The Money.”

Jeezy would hit the stage as the headliner and took fans on a trip down memory lane with hits such as “Trap or Die,” “Lose My Mind,” “Go Crazy,” and “Put On.”

Jeezy, T.I., and Young Dro represent an era when Atlanta’s hip-hop scene was on its path to domination. Each artist came after the initial rise of Atlanta’s music scene sparked by OutKast, Goodie Mob, and Jermaine Dupri.

With Thursday’s show, Jeezy, T.I., and Young Dro proved that Atlanta’s hip-hop scene continues to thrive and has a special place in the genre’s history.

The “50 & Forever Sessions” kicked off on July 20 in NY with performances from Wale, Joey Bada$$ and Curren$y followed up by a Clipse and Rick Ross show on July 28.

Aug. 7 – Group Thread: Ladies First Live from the Seaport

Aug. 8 – Breakthrough Live: New Voices in Hip-Hop Live from the Seaport

Aug. 10 – City Sessions New York: “50 & Forever” Live from The Rooftop at Pier 17

