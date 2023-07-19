Georgia To Cancel Nearly 200,000 Inactive Voters, 51 Percent Are From Diverse Backgrounds

Nearly 200,000 inactive voters will be canceled by Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In August, 191,000 inactive voters will not be allowed to vote in the state.

On July 18, Raffensperger announced that the voters will be cancelled if they don’t respond to mail notices within 30 days, according to AJC.

Georgia has historically implemented some of the strictest voting laws in the nation. In 2017, a record-breaking 534,000 people were removed from the voting log in the state. People from diverse backgrounds are mostly impacted by the cancellations.

When Brian Kemp served as Secretary of State, 1.4 million voters were purged from 2012-2018.

About 51% of the people who are removed are from diverse backgrounds.

Georgia law states that voters will be declared inactive if the don’t participate in elections or update registrations. They can also be cancelled if they don’t vote in consecutive general elections.

In 2019, Fair Fight Action filed a lawsuit to stop the purge of over 300,000 voters, but a federal judge ruled in favor of the state.

To check your voter’s status, visit My Voter Page.

About Post Author