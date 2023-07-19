‘Real Housewives of the Potomac’ Brings More Drama and Even Brawling to Screen

As is commonplace with Real Housewives franchises, catfighting is par for the course and although the Real Housewives of the Potomac have seemingly attempted to steer clear of the debasing behavior, that doesn’t stop friends of the cast from throwing a punch.

It was recently reported that RHOP friend of the show, Keiana, was captured on camera at Washington D.C.’s Zebbie’s Garden beating the brakes off Deborah after a #RHOP filming.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett said someone threw a drink at her while Keiana said that she was hit in the forehead with a glass before getting pulled down in the physical altercation.

The publication’s fight footage shows Candiace picking up a bottle before Keiana is seen shunning Deborah for the drink toss. An object that looks like a glass is then seen hitting her before the K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness owner throws a flurry of punches Deborah’s way. The fight eventually ended after a friend of Deborah’s pulled Keiana down to the ground and security intervened.

Deborah Williams Reacts To #RHOP Fight Footage

In the midst of fan reactions to the fight, Deborah took to Instagram to taunt Keiana for trying to “rip out her real ponytail.”

While showcasing one of Keaina’s nails, she alleged that she got the upper hand in the fight and wondered if the beauty entrepreneur enjoyed being hauled off in an ambulance.

