Annual Black Tech Week to Kick Off, Issa Rae Set as Keynote Speaker

Black Tech Week, (BTW) returns and is set to once again connect tech entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals to educational opportunities, resources, and to one another.
Candice Matthews Brackeen, Founder of Black Tech Week, aims to bring together some of the greatest innovators in technological industries.
“As Black people we’ve been inventing things for a long time, we been entrepreneurs for a long time,” said Mrs. Matthews Brackeen. “We just want to make sure they all convene in the same space; they build community, they build network, and they do business together.”
Cincinnati plays host to Black Tech Week, where the annual event is headquartered. The week-long conference runs July 18th – July 20th where over 3,000 attendees, over 100 speakers, and over 50 workshops, along with curated content across the venue.
There is an intentional focus on ensuring Black people lead and captivate this industry. The Keynote Speaker for this year’s BTW is Issa Rae, writer, producer, entrepreneur and founder of HOORAE.
Best known for her groundbreaking work as the creator and star of the hit HBO series “Insecure,” Issa Rae is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Rae is also committed to supporting and amplifying Black and female voices in the tech and media space.
The full list of speakers for Black Tech Week are below.
Candice Matthews Brackeen
CEO of Lightship Foundation
Aisha Bowe
CEO of STEMBoard
Brian Brackeen
General Partner at Lightship Capital
Everette Taylor
CEO of Kickstarter
Detavio Samuels
CEO of REVOLT
Felecia Hatcher
CEO of Black Ambition Opportunity Fund
Sandra Moore
Managing Director of Advantage Capital
Jeff Noel
Founder of Barbershop Speakers
Eric Cook
Privacy Attorney at Loeb & Loeb LLP
Ryan Lee
Principal of Comcast Ventures
Adam Philips
Managing Director of Techstars
Lindsay Sims
Digital Coach at Google
Philip Cunningham
Co-Founder of Jamaa Health
Densil Porteous
Executive Director of Stonewall Columbus
Landon Campbell
General Manager of Drive Capital
Alana Hinkston
MBA Grad Student of Harvard Business School
Bee Law
Founder of rrecess
Nicole Alexander
Global Head of Marketing at Meta
Dr. Kwane Watson
CEO of Kare Mobile
Craig Lewis
Founder and CEO of Gig Wage
Jamie Porter
ssistant Group Advisor at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Katie Taylor
EO of Narratize
Regina Carswell Russo
CEO and Founder of RRight Now Communications
Evan Leaphart
Founder & CEO of Kiddie Kredit
Joey Wignarajah
Managing Partner of 19 Days
Dujon Smith
Co-Lead BFDP, Senior Manager of Accenture Black Founders Development Program
Meloni Boatswain
Director of Strategy of Transformation Lead
Chisom A’Marie
Vice President of New Voices Fund
James Love
Senior Vice President of Lean Process DesigN at Fifth Third Bank
Melissa Bradley
Managing Partner at 1863 Ventures
Shauna Smith
Director of B2B Marketing & Demand Generation at The Knot Worldwide
Chandler Malone
Founder of Bootup
Danza Huey
CEO and Founder of Party Card Mash Up
Ugi Ugwuomo
Lead Global Creative Strategist at TikTok
Ursula Spencer
CEO and Founder of Dope Nerds
Denna Lambert
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager at NASA
Damien Hooper-Campbell
Chief Impact Officer of StockX
Terell Cobb
Principal Design Manager at Microsoft
Jeneba Wint
CEO of Bloomology LLC, Jen Talks Tech
Govinda Davis
Partner at Dinsmore
Paige Hendrix Buckner
CEO of All Raise
Brittani Baker
Sr Customer Success Manager and Global Strategic Partnership Lead at LinkedIn
Kendra Abney
CEO and Founder of PM Mindset
Sydney James
Mental Health Therapist and Consultant at Black On Black Therapy PLLC
Rod Walton
CEO and Founder of ThinkMODA
Christian Mckenzie
Associate at Red Cedar Ventures
LaTosha Ward
Chief Strategy Officer at BID
Ajay Bam
CEO of Vyrill
Tamara Ward
SVP Insurance Operations & Network at Oscar Health
Delali Dzirasa
CEO of Fearless
Sofia Stanley
Entertainment Attorney at Sony Pictures Entertainment
Regina Moilan
Senior Scrum Master/Agile Coach at Insight
Sydnee Sampson-Blackwell
Custom Software Engineer at Accenture
Vanessa Stephens
Venture Capital / Growth Equity Attorney
Derrick L. Maultsby Jr.
Senior Associate at Frost Brown Todd
Davielle Jackson
Founder and CEO of Femi Secrets
Brooke Chambers
Director of Digital Marketplaces at Kroger