Annual Black Tech Week to Kick Off, Issa Rae Set as Keynote Speaker

Black Tech Week, (BTW) returns and is set to once again connect tech entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals to educational opportunities, resources, and to one another.

Candice Matthews Brackeen, Founder of Black Tech Week, aims to bring together some of the greatest innovators in technological industries.

“As Black people we’ve been inventing things for a long time, we been entrepreneurs for a long time,” said Mrs. Matthews Brackeen. “We just want to make sure they all convene in the same space; they build community, they build network, and they do business together.”

Cincinnati plays host to Black Tech Week, where the annual event is headquartered. The week-long conference runs July 18th – July 20th where over 3,000 attendees, over 100 speakers, and over 50 workshops, along with curated content across the venue.

There is an intentional focus on ensuring Black people lead and captivate this industry. The Keynote Speaker for this year’s BTW is Issa Rae, writer, producer, entrepreneur and founder of HOORAE.

Best known for her groundbreaking work as the creator and star of the hit HBO series “Insecure,” Issa Rae is also a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Rae is also committed to supporting and amplifying Black and female voices in the tech and media space.

The full list of speakers for Black Tech Week are below.

Candice Matthews Brackeen

CEO of Lightship Foundation

Aisha Bowe

CEO of STEMBoard

Brian Brackeen

General Partner at Lightship Capital

Everette Taylor

CEO of Kickstarter

Detavio Samuels

CEO of REVOLT

Felecia Hatcher

CEO of Black Ambition Opportunity Fund

Sandra Moore

Managing Director of Advantage Capital

Jeff Noel

Founder of Barbershop Speakers

Eric Cook

Privacy Attorney at Loeb & Loeb LLP

Ryan Lee

Principal of Comcast Ventures

Adam Philips

Managing Director of Techstars

Lindsay Sims

Digital Coach at Google

Philip Cunningham

Co-Founder of Jamaa Health

Densil Porteous

Executive Director of Stonewall Columbus

Landon Campbell

General Manager of Drive Capital

Alana Hinkston

MBA Grad Student of Harvard Business School

Bee Law

Founder of rrecess

Nicole Alexander

Global Head of Marketing at Meta

Dr. Kwane Watson

CEO of Kare Mobile

Craig Lewis

Founder and CEO of Gig Wage

Jamie Porter

ssistant Group Advisor at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

Katie Taylor

EO of Narratize

Regina Carswell Russo

CEO and Founder of RRight Now Communications

Evan Leaphart

Founder & CEO of Kiddie Kredit

Joey Wignarajah

Managing Partner of 19 Days

Dujon Smith

Co-Lead BFDP, Senior Manager of Accenture Black Founders Development Program

Meloni Boatswain

Director of Strategy of Transformation Lead

Chisom A’Marie

Vice President of New Voices Fund

James Love

Senior Vice President of Lean Process DesigN at Fifth Third Bank

Melissa Bradley

Managing Partner at 1863 Ventures

Shauna Smith

Director of B2B Marketing & Demand Generation at The Knot Worldwide

Chandler Malone

Founder of Bootup

Danza Huey

CEO and Founder of Party Card Mash Up

Ugi Ugwuomo

Lead Global Creative Strategist at TikTok

Ursula Spencer

CEO and Founder of Dope Nerds

Denna Lambert

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager at NASA

Damien Hooper-Campbell

Chief Impact Officer of StockX

Terell Cobb

Principal Design Manager at Microsoft

Jeneba Wint

CEO of Bloomology LLC, Jen Talks Tech

Govinda Davis

Partner at Dinsmore

Paige Hendrix Buckner

CEO of All Raise

Brittani Baker

Sr Customer Success Manager and Global Strategic Partnership Lead at LinkedIn

Kendra Abney

CEO and Founder of PM Mindset

Sydney James

Mental Health Therapist and Consultant at Black On Black Therapy PLLC

Rod Walton

CEO and Founder of ThinkMODA

Christian Mckenzie

Associate at Red Cedar Ventures

LaTosha Ward

Chief Strategy Officer at BID

Ajay Bam

CEO of Vyrill

Tamara Ward

SVP Insurance Operations & Network at Oscar Health Delali Dzirasa

CEO of Fearless Sofia Stanley

Entertainment Attorney at Sony Pictures Entertainment Regina Moilan

Senior Scrum Master/Agile Coach at Insight Sydnee Sampson-Blackwell

Custom Software Engineer at Accenture Vanessa Stephens

Venture Capital / Growth Equity Attorney Derrick L. Maultsby Jr.

Senior Associate at Frost Brown Todd Davielle Jackson

Founder and CEO of Femi Secrets Brooke Chambers

Director of Digital Marketplaces at Kroger

