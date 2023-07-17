Jamie Foxx Celebrates Healing With Party at Rehab Center

After several reports of sightings of a healthy Jamie Foxx being seen on several occasions in Chicago, news of his health improvement is being met by the public with great fanfare. The popular comedian and actor who last week was spotted on a boat on the Chicago River and on a carriage ride in a Chicago park lend credence to reports that he is indeed on the mend and nearly fully recovered from a mystery medical conditions that landed him in an Atlanta area hospital in April in grave condition.

Foxx is apparently feeling pretty confident about his health prognosis and according to a close source that spoke to People on Monday, to commemorate all that hard work, he star threw a small party at the rehabilitation center in Chicago where he’s been going to “celebrate being better,” even though he still is completing outpatient rehab. According to the source he has “been working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal and has greatly improved since he first got to the facility.”

Foxx finally broke his silence on May 3 nearly three weeks after he was hospitalized for a mysterious “medical complication.” On Wednesday afternoon, the comedian and actor took to Instagram with a short message thanking fans for their love and support.

On May 12, after several false posts about Foxx’s health went viral on social media, Foxx’s daughter Corinne provided an update on Foxx’s condition and revealed that he left an Atlanta area hospital. She also said he was “recuperating” and “playing pickleball.”

Foxx’s family members were later photographed arriving at a rehabilitation center in Chicago that specializes in recovery of strokes and other debilitating illnesses.

“Appreciate all the love!!!” the Soul star penned. “Feeling Blessed.”

Foxx and his daughter Corinne are also reportedly returning to work on a new project the two had in the works before the medical complication derailed taping.

The FOX announced that a new music game show called We Are Family, will be hosted by the actor and his daughter.

