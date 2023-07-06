How An Atlanta Artist Inspired By Takeoff Could Break A Guinness Book Of World Record

Takeoff could inspire a Guinness Book of World Record. Atlanta artist J.R. Outlaw has created what could be the largest tattoo in the world, using the fallen Migos member as a muse.

Using a silicone sheet, a synthetic skin, Outlaw created a piece of art that captures the essence of Takeoff. The canvas is so large that the officials who represent the Guinness Book of World Records will visit Atlanta this week to measure it. It would break a record as the largest tattoo in the world.

“It is special to be able to create something that stays with people for their lifetime. I just want people to reflect on him as a person and his legacy in music and in the city,” Outlaw told Fox 5.

Takeoff, whose legal name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed on Nov. 1, 2022 following an event. He was only 28-years-old. He is the nephew of rapper Quavo and was one of the founding members of Migos.

He was the glue of the group during their early days as Quavo concentrated more on sports in high school, and Offset faced numerous legal issues. Takeoff was persistent in the studio and often outshined the other more well-known members of the group.

The group would sign to Quality Control and released their magnum opus, Culture, in 2017. Weeks before his passing, Takeoff and Quavo released an album entitled, Only Built for Infinity Links.

