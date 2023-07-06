Does Tyler Perry Really Own BET?

The internet has been ablaze with rumors that director Tyler Perry purchased BET Media Group from its parent company Paramount Global. But pulling off the near impossible is nothing new to the writer-actor-director-media mogul, who has gone from sleeping in his car at one point to the top of the media mound.

And while the entertainment industry is abuzz with the news of Perry landing the deal, which includes BET, BET+ and VH1, the Atlanta resident has been keeping details of the deal close to his breast, leaving many to wonder if he is the actual owner.

It has been widely reported that Perry, Diddy and TV station billionaire Byron Allen coveted the network that was originally founded by Bob Johnson in 1981. It is currently owned by Paramount Global but was reported that Perry had finalized the deal.

For the first time in 21 years, BET is black owned again, and for the first time ever VH1 is now black owned! Tyler Perry just made history as the first African American to buy two major television networks pic.twitter.com/vd51oMKouQ — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) June 13, 2023

Actress Keke Palmer also lauded Perry for his remarkable life story of living on the streets before orchestrating his own rise to international fame and fortune.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ctct3RdrHnF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4bfb556d-89a0-466f-b559-dba27fa21a1b

Hold up, wait a minute. Perhaps we’re being premature.

Some renowned publications, as well as blogs, reported that the deal was done, but they all have gotten the news from a website, TheStreamr, which has since taken down its report.

Meanwhile, urbanites anxiously await as the news is either confirmed or denied. It is interesting, however, that neither Paramount nor Perry has released statements denying that Perry may be the owner or close to completing the deal.

While celebs applaud Perry, not everyone is happy that Perry may be the new owner of BET and VH1 due to his well-documented peculiarities and alleged acrimony against unions.

