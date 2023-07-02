Essence Fest: Atlanta Rap Legends Big Boi, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, T.I., Lil Jon, Gucci Mane Takeover Superdome

Atlanta rappers put their dominance on full display at the day 3 concert during Essence Festival 2023. With Jermaine Dupri serving as master of ceremony, he brought Atlanta culture to New Orleans.

The set began with a montage paying homage to Atlanta music legends such as S.O.S. Band and Cameo. Dupri would bring out Dem Franchize Boyz to perform the snap music hit, “Lean Wit, Rock Wit It.”

Big Boi would represent the legacy of OutKast by performing, “Ms. Jackson,” “Kryptonite,” and “International Players.”

Gucci Mane would represent the East side of Atlanta and Trap music with his songs “Both” and “Wasted.” Another Trap music legend, T.I., would follow and perform multiple hits such as “Never Scared,” “What You Know,” and “Live Your Life.”

Lil Jon would represent the Crunk music era by performing hits, “Get Low,” and “Lovers and Friends.” Ludacris would join the party by rapping his verse on “Lovers and Friends” and performing songs such as “Move” and “What’s Your Fantasy.”

The set would end with Ludacris and Dupri performing “Welcome to Atlanta.”

View images below:

