Essence Fest: Lauryn Hill, Hip-Hop 50, And Janelle Monae Headline Day 2

The essence of hip-hop was celebrated at the 2023 Essence Festival during the second day of festivities. On June 30, hip-hop stars and soulful singers were on hand at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans.

The “Hip-Hop 50” celebration provided an education on the roots of a Black genre that has impacted the world. With Doug E. Fresh serving as master of ceremony, legendary acts such as Grandmaster Caz, Grandmaster Flash, Sugar Hill Gang, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, KRS-One, and EMPD all provided a glimpse of hip-hop’s foundation in the 1970s and ’80s.

More contemporary rap artists such as New Orleans’ own Juvenile; Tobe Nwigwe; and Bone Crusher also hit the stage during the day two.

Soulful artists such as Jagged Edge and Ari Lenox performed hits as well.

And the night’s closers included sets from an expressive Janelle Monae and the poetic Lauryn Hill who celebrated the anniversary of her classic, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

