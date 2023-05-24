Music Legend Tina Turner Dis at the age of 83

One of the most celebrated artists in music, Tina Turner, has died. Dubbed the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, she was world known for her electrifying stage performances and her remarkable repertoire of hit songs blew open the music industry and redefined musical genres with her raw Rock ‘n’ Roll R&B sound.

Turner died at her home in Switzerland with her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bac by her side. After the music powerhouse’s health began to fail as she suffered from a number of medical maladies, including cancer, diabetes and kidney failure, Bac donated one of his kidneys to her in 2017

The raspy-voiced singer whose rise to fame was chronicled in the film What’s Love Got to Do With It may be one of the most memorable biopic films in history, earning actress Angela Bassett who played Turner an Oscar.

Turner’s road to transformation from singer to superstar maybe because of or in spite of an abusive relationship with husband Ike Turner, who managed hear and performed with her as the Ike and Tina Turner Review.

