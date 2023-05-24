Florida School Bans Amanda Gorman Poem Read At Biden’s Inauguration

Photo: Getty Images

Elementary schools in Miami-Dade County, Florida have barred the poem read by Amanda Gorman at President Joe Biden’s inauguration following a parent’s complaint.

According to the Miami Herald, Gorman’s poem titled “The Hills We Climb” was removed from the K-5 curriculum in the county.

Local parent Daily Salinas complained that the poem and four other books including “The ABCs of Black History,” “Cuban Kids,” “Countries in the News Cuba,” and “Love to Langston” contained “indirect hate messages” inspired by critical race theory.

Salinas told the Miami Herald that while she doesn’t support censorship, she wants students to “know the truth” about Cuba and be provided with accurate reading materials.

The parent also complained that the books she challenged are still available for middle school students when she claimed they were inappropriate for all ages.

Stephana Ferrell, the director of research and insight at Florida Freedom to Read Project, said the move shows a concerted effort to target “books that address ethnicities, marginalized communities, racism or our history of racism.”