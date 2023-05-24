National News

Florida School Bans Amanda Gorman Poem Read At Biden’s Inauguration

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Elementary schools in Miami-Dade County, Florida have barred the poem read by Amanda Gorman at President Joe Biden’s inauguration following a parent’s complaint.

According to the Miami Herald, Gorman’s poem titled “The Hills We Climb” was removed from the K-5 curriculum in the county.

Local parent Daily Salinas complained that the poem and four other books including “The ABCs of Black History,” “Cuban Kids,” “Countries in the News Cuba,” and “Love to Langston” contained “indirect hate messages” inspired by critical race theory.

Salinas told the Miami Herald that while she doesn’t support censorship, she wants students to “know the truth” about Cuba and be provided with accurate reading materials.

The parent also complained that the books she challenged are still available for middle school students when she claimed they were inappropriate for all ages.

Stephana Ferrell, the director of research and insight at Florida Freedom to Read Project, said the move shows a concerted effort to target “books that address ethnicities, marginalized communities, racism or our history of racism.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web