Marjorie Taylor Greene Plays the Black Card for White Supremacy

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the extremist and highly controversial Republican congresswoman from Georgia is making the extraordinary claim that she has been the victim of racial slurs. Greene, during a press conference in Washington yesterday, said that she had been called a White supremacist, which in her mind is equivalent to being called a N—–. The alleged offense occurred after she and Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman became involved in an argument at the Capitol Wednesday, May 17.

“Jamaal Bowman [was] shouting at the top of his lungs, cursing, calling me a horrible — calling me a white supremacist, which I take great offense to. That is like calling a person of color the N-word, which should never happen. Calling me a white supremacist is equal to that. And that is wrong,” Greene stated. “He has aggressive — his physical mannerisms are aggressive.” Greene added for emphasis and referencing Black stereotypes. “I think there’s a lot of concern about Jamaal Bowman, and I am concerned about it. I feel threatened by him.”

Bowman responded to the inferred racial remark with this statement: “Throughout history, Black men have continually been characterized as aggressive because, one, of our skin color, but two, because we happen to be outspoken and passionate about certain issues,” Bowman said. He also said that he never invaded Greene’s personal space, which she also claimed.

“Anyone who has interacted with me, anyone who knows me, any reporters here know I’m middle school principal energy. I’m teacher energy. I’m always loving and engaging and friendly, except when kids are being killed in our streets. Everyone should be outraged about that,” he said.

This is the same Marjorie Taylor Green who in April compared Donald Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus during a rally she held to support the disgraced former president as he was being arraigned in court.

Also, the same Marjorie Taylor Greene who became unhinged after another exchange with A Black congressperson said that she wished for pre-civil war days when Black people were enslaved and White people weren’t questioned or talked back to.

But to the credit of the racially-charged tone-deaf dweeb, she did play Dr. Dra’s music at an event she held at the beginning of the music.

Dr. Dre requested in an online tweet that she stop and never do that again.

