Marjorie Taylor Greene Plays the Black Card for White Supremacy

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the extremist and highly controversial Republican congresswoman from Georgia is making the extraordinary claim that she has been the victim of racial slurs. Greene, during a press conference in Washington yesterday, said that she had been called a White supremacist, which in her mind is equivalent to being called a N—–. The alleged offense occurred after she and Democratic congressman Jamaal Bowman became involved in an argument at the Capitol Wednesday, May 17.
“Anyone who has interacted with me, anyone who knows me, any reporters here know I’m middle school principal energy. I’m teacher energy. I’m always loving and engaging and friendly, except when kids are being killed in our streets. Everyone should be outraged about that,” he said.
This is the same Marjorie Taylor Green who in April compared Donald Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus during a rally she held to support the disgraced former president as he was being arraigned in court.
Also, the same Marjorie Taylor Greene who became unhinged after another exchange with A Black congressperson said that she wished for pre-civil war days when Black people were enslaved and White people weren’t questioned or talked back to.
But to the credit of the racially-charged tone-deaf dweeb, she did play Dr. Dra’s music at an event she held at the beginning of the music.
Dr. Dre requested in an online tweet that she stop and never do that again.