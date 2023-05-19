Fani Willis Could Present Charges Against Donald Trump In August

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could be closer to announcing charges in the investigation against Donald Trump and others in efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election.

In a letter written by Willis to judges in Fulton County, she made indications that decisions to present charges in the probe could come in August. She requested remote workdays for her staff and asked judges to refrain from in-person hearings during that time.

“I respectfully request that judges not schedule trials and in person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14,” Willis wrote in the letter.

Willis has pushed back the dates of announcing charges to request more security and to grant immunity deals.

Trump is on record asking former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

Willis could present her findings to a panel at that point and choose to indict the former president.

