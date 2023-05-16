Fani Willis Fights Back After Donald Trump Attempts To Have Her Removed From Election Investigation

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis fought back against Donald Trump’s attempt to have her removed from the 2020 election probe. On May 15, Willis responded after Trump’s legal team attempted to have her removed from the probe and to have certain evidence excluded.

Trump’s legal team argued the special grand jury “involved a constant lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals being brought before it, and a prosecutor’s office that was found to have an actual conflict, yet continued to pursue the investigation.”

In Monday’s filings, Willis said Trump’s motion was “procedurally flawed” and advances “arguments that lack merit.” She also argued that Trump’s motions fail to meet the “exacting standards” for disqualifying a prosecutor and they also fail to prove their claims that their own due process rights have been violated or that the grand jury process was “tainted” or the law governing it unconstitutional.

Trump is on record asking former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp to help overturn the election on separate occasions. He asked Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

Willis is examining if suspects in the case are guilty of criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, making false statements to state and local governmental officials, involvement of violence or threats related to election administration and racketeering.

If Willis chooses to charge Trump with a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations), he could face 20 years of imprisonment.

Willis could present her findings to a panel at that point and choose to indict the former president.

