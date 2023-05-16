President Biden Calls Racism a ‘Terrorist Threat’ at Howard Commencement

During his address at Howard University’s commencement on Saturday (May 13), President Biden used the podium to assert that white supremacy is “the most dangerous terrorist threat” to America. Biden also recalled the story of how he decided to run for president in 2017 after seeing white supremacists march in Charlottesville.

“I don’t have to tell you that progress towards justice often meets ferocious pushback from the oldest and most sinister of forces,” Biden stated. “That’s because hate never goes away.” The President also acknowledged the disturbing nature of American history and how even though the right is working hard to erase it, its consequences are indelible.

“Though white supremacy is deeply embedded in the idea of American society and state and federal policy, this is really new ground for a president to be vocal in condemning it and saying ‘that is not the path we’re on.’ It reflects a commitment that stretches back to the Civil Rights movement.” Biden isn’t simply reiterating a biased reality Black people are painfully familiar with—he is addressing racial injustice on a national stage.

