WATCH: Debra Lee On Triumphs, Struggles As Former CEO Of BET

After a decade as CEO of Black Entertainment Television, (BET), and several years prior as its Chief Operating Officer, Debra Lee, the iconic media mogul has penned a new memoir, “I Am Debra Lee”.

The captivating memoir recounts her time at the cable network, showcasing both the attractive and unpleasant moments of being a dominant executive and Black woman in the entertainment industry.

Lee recently visited our Real Times Media studios to provide insight on her life in the business and words of encouragement for other women CEOs. Lee had spent 13 years as the network’s CEO, 10 years as COO, and had previously served as the company’s General Counsel.

“I decided with the end of my career at BET, that would be a good time to tell that story, Lee said, as she alluded to the small number of Black women in executive roles across corporate America.-Andre Ash

