DJ Envy, Red Alert And A Host Of SheJays Headline Atlanta’s 2nd Annual R&B Soul Picnic And Soul Healing Session

The City of Atlanta is excited to welcome back the 2nd Annual R&B Soul Picnic to the largest and most popular park in Atlanta, at the Promenade in Piedmont Park May 13th and May 14th. As a response to troubling times amid a pre-recession society, the R&B Soul Picnic will be an all-day soul healing experience where the Atlanta community will be promoting mental health awareness and celebrating R&B music. According to Pandora’s Cloud Cover Media, music can increase focus, help to manage stress, or improve mood during times of sadness.

The R&B Soul Picnic was created to boost morale and celebrate life.The two-day music and lifestyle festival in Atlanta, GA is an outdoor concert that will cater to mothers, families and friends with live performances by SheJays (Female DJ’s) such as Traci Steele (Celebrity DJ), DJ Queen of Spades (Dave Hollister’s Official DJ), Penny Lane (Jagged Edge Official Tour DJ), DJ Suga Shae ( Dj /Host Streetz 94.5), DJ Yung Red (Core DJs Worldwide), DJ Stormy Monroe (Super Bowl LVII NFL Game Day DJ), DJ Labonita and more prominent R&B, House, Afrobeat, Soul & open format DJs.

Headliners, DJ Envy (Power 105.1 “The Breakfast Club”) and the Legendary DJ Red Alert (KISS 98.7) will be mashing up a soulful soundtrack for the summer on the 1’s & 2’s as well as DJ Mars (Usher’s Official DJ), DJ Trauma (Dave Chapelle’s Official DJ), DJ Shakim (New Edition’s Official DJ) and many more.

In the park, thousands of R&B Soul Picnic attendees will enjoy nationally and internationally renowned DJs, along with surprise guest performances, vending from local businesses, VIP tents and charging stations. This event will serve as a safe space where attendees are encouraged to bring coolers, blankets,yoga mats and lawn chairs.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit a special “Soul Healing Center” activation curated by The Resource Guild that will include access to wellness resources including complimentary 6-10 minute mental health “Soul Healing Chats” with certified mental health professionals, homeless prevention, substance abuse, suicide prevention, reiki, yoga and more.

For more information on the R&B Soul Picnic please visit: www.rnbsoulpicnic.com

