Atlanta Schools Forced To Shelter In Place As Police Search For Active Shooter

Following reports of an active shooter, officials at the Atlanta Public Schools revealed that they are currently placing several schools on lockdown. Students, faculty, and staff will remain inside of the schools until the lockdown is lifted.

Schools who will be impacted include those in the Midtown High and Washington High clusters, along with Stanton Elementary, King Middle, Wesley International Charter and Dunbar Elementary.

In a statement, APS officials wrote, “APS community, as the area immediately surrounding 1110 West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta remains under a shelter-in­-place due to an active shooter, several Atlanta Public Schools will operate on exterior lockdown for the remainder of the day, out of an abundance of caution, until we receive further information from authorities. Our campuses are secure, this is out of an abundance of caution. Families, this may create traffic issues which could result in bus delays this afternoon. We appreciate your patience.”

Multiple people have been shot in midtown Atlanta near 1100 West Peachtree at a Northside Hospital facility. Hundreds of officers including the Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol surrounded the scene and blocked several streets near the location. Along with the hospital, several office buildings, restaurants, and other business are in the area.

According to reports five were shot, and one person was killed.

Atlanta police have asked those in the area to shelter in place and others to avoid the area.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place,” police said, according to WSB. “Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

Atlanta police have released a photo of the alleged suspect.

Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away. We will communicate via social media and our website with updates. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

