Multiple People Shot In Midtown Atlanta, Police Search For Active Shooter

Multiple people have been shot in midtown Atlanta near 1100 West Peachtree at a Northside Hospital facility. Hundreds of officers including the Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police and the Georgia State Patrol surrounded the scene and blocked several streets near the location. Along with the hospital, several office buildings, restaurants, and other business are in the area.

According to reports five were shot, and one person was killed.

Atlanta police have asked those in the area to shelter in place and others to avoid the area.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place,” police said, according to WSB. “Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away.”

Atlanta police have released a photo of the alleged suspect.

BOLO – Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

About Post Author